Japan Leading Index Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday see August results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index had a score of 98.9 and the coincident was at 100.1.

Japan also will see August results for household spending and average cash earnings. Spending is tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year after slipping 1.4 percent on month and climbing 3.4 percent on year in July. Earnings were up an annual 1.8 percent in July.

South Korea will release August numbers for current account; in July, the current account surplus was $1.09 billion.

The Philippines will provide August data for industrial production; in July, production was up 10.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 7.0 percent on year, up from 3.5 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.5 percent, easing from 2.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.23 billion, up from $2.99 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Golden Week holiday and will re-open on Monday.