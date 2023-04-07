07.04.2023 00:00:02

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday see February results for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index score was 96.6.

Japan also will release February numbers for household spending, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on month and a gain of 4.3 percent on year. That follows the 2.7 percent monthly jump and he 0.3 percent annual decline.

South Korea will provide February figures for its current account; in January, it showed a deficit of $4.52 billion.

Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen