Japan Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday see March figures for its leading index, highlighting alight day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The index is expected to show a score of 97.9, down fractionally from 98.0 in February.

South Korea will provide March numbers for current account and April data for unemployment. The current account is expected to show a deficit of $0.80 billion following the $0.52 billion shortfall in February. The jobless rate is expected to ease to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in March.