Japan Leading Index Falls 2-Year Low Of 97.2

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index decreased further in December to the lowest level in two years, preliminary figures from a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 97.2 in December from 97.7 in the previous month.

Further, this was the lowest score since December 2020, when it was 96.5.

The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, also weakened to a 7-month low of 98.9 in December from 99.3 in the previous month.

Similarly, the lagging index weakened to a 4-month low of 98.9 in December from 99.8 in the preceding month.