Japan Leading Index Falls As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index weakened as initially estimated at the end of the second quarter, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 108.9 in June from a six-month high of 109.1 in May. That was in line with the flash data published on August 7.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to a 10-month high of 115.1 in June from 114.3 in the previous month, as estimated.

Data showed that the lagging index rose somewhat to 107.3 from 107.2 in the previous month. The reading was the strongest since January 2020