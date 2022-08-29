Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Leading Index Falls Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated in June, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 100.9 in June from 101.2 in May. In the initial estimate, the reading was 100.6.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to 98.6 in June from 94.9 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 99.0.
The lagging index also improved to 97.6 in June from 95.8 in the prior month. The reading for June was revised up slightly from 97.5.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Abschläge. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag mit negativer Tendenz. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.