23.03.2022 12:30:16
Japan Leading Index Falls More Than Initially Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index fell more than initially estimated in January, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 102.5 in January from 103.7 in December. In the initial estimate, the reading was unchanged at 103.7.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, increased to 95.6 in January from 95.7 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 94.3.
The lagging index fell to 94.3 in January from 94.9 in the previous month. The initial estimate was 93.1.
