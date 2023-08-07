Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
07.08.2023 08:50:00
Japan Leading Index Falls To 108.9
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index weakened in June after reaching a 6-month high in May, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 108.9 in June from 109.1 in May.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to a 10-month high of 115.2 in June from 114.3 in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 107.3 from 106.9 in the previous month. The reading was the strongest since January 2020.
