Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
10.05.2023 08:40:23
Japan Leading Index Falls To 97.5, More Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined more-than-expected in March after improving in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 97.5 in March from a 4-month high of 98.2 in the previous month.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation remained stable at 98.7 in March.
At the same time, the lagging index dropped to a 5-month low of 99.4 in March from 99.9 in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag geht es an der Wall Street bergab. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.