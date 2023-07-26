Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
26.07.2023 08:21:46
Japan Leading Index Hits 6-Month High, Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index strengthened less than initially estimated in May to the strongest level in six months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 109.2 in May from 108.1 in April. In the flash report, the score was 109.5.
This was the highest reading since November last year, when it was 109.6.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation increased marginally to 114.3 in May from 114.2 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised up from 113.8.
Data showed that the lagging index climbed to 106.9 from 105.6 in the previous month. The May figure was revised upward from 106.1.
