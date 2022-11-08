08.11.2022 08:17:41

Japan Leading Index Lowest Since December 2020

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index weakened to the lowest since December 2020, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, decreased to 97.4 in September from 101.3 in August. The expected score was 97.5.

The latest reading was the lowest since December 2020, when it was 96.5.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, contracted to 101.1 in September from 101.8 in the previous month. In July, the score was 100.1.

At the same time, the lagging index remained unchanged at 98.9 in September.

