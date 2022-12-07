07.12.2022 07:22:15

Japan Leading Index Rebounds In October

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved more than expected at the start of the fourth quarter of the year from a twenty-month low in September, signaling a modest improvement in the economy, preliminary figures of a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 99.0 in October from 98.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the index to increase slightly to 98.4.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation, weakened to 99.9 in October from 100.8 in the previous month.

The lagging index came in at 99.4 in October versus 99.1 in the preceding month.

