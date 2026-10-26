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26.10.2026 06:57:38

Japan Leading Index Rises As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index climbed to the highest level since early 2014 in August, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 118.0 in August from 117.6 in the previous month. This was the highest score since January 2014 and also matched the preliminary estimate released on October 7.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation dropped to a three-month low of 118.8 from 120.6 in July. The flash score was 118.7.

Likewise, the lagging index dropped to 112.4 August from 112.9 in the previous month, data showed.

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