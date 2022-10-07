Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
07.10.2022 08:26:28
Japan Leading Index Rises In August
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved for the first time in four months in August, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to a four-month high of 100.9 in August from 98.9 in July.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, improved to 101.7 in August from 100.1 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest score since April 2019, when it was 101.9.
The lagging index came in at 97.9 in August versus 96.0 in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.