Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
22.12.2022 08:52:35
Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in October, final figures of a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 98.6 in October from 98.2 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 99.0.
The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, weakened to 99.6 in October from 100.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 99.9.
The lagging index came in at 99.2 in October versus 99.4 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 99.0.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.