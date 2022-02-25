Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index rose more than initially estimated in December, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.8 in December from 103.9 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 104.3.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, declined to 92.7 in December from 92.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 92.6.

The lagging index rose to 94.1 in December from 93.4 in November. The initial reading was 94.2.