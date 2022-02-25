|
25.02.2022 09:17:43
Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index rose more than initially estimated in December, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.
The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.8 in December from 103.9 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 104.3.
The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, declined to 92.7 in December from 92.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 92.6.
The lagging index rose to 94.1 in December from 93.4 in November. The initial reading was 94.2.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.