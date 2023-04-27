Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved slightly more than initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to a 4-month high of 98.0 in February from 96.7 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised up slightly from the 97.7 seen in the flash report published on April 7.

This was the first rise in four months and the strongest since October 2022, when the score was 99.0.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also rose to 98.6 in February from 96.1 in January. In the initial estimate, the score for February was 99.2.

At the same time, the lagging index dropped to 99.8 in February from 100.2 in the preceding month. The latest figure was revised from 99.2.