Japan Leading Index Strengthens Further In August

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved in August to the strongest level in just over twelve-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 118.0 in August from 117.6 in the previous month. The expected reading was 118.1. Moreover, this was the highest score since January 2024, when it was 119.4.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation dropped to 118.7 in August from 120.6 a month ago.

The lagging index stood at 112.1 in August, down from 113.0 in the previous month.