Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
11.04.2023 11:51:41
Japan Machine Tool Orders Plunge 15.2%
(RTTNews) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the third straight month in March and at a faster pace amid lower demand both domestically and internationally, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Tuesday.
Machine tool orders plunged 15.2 percent year-on-year in March, which was worse than the 10.7 fall in the previous month.
Domestic demand was 18.1 percent lower in March compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 13.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, machine tool orders grew 13.6 percent in March, much faster than the 3.9 percent gain in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker erwartet
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Wall Street wird am Mittwoch mit Aufschlägen erwartet. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.