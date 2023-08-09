Japan Machine Tool Orders Plunge 19.8%

(RTTNews) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the seventh straight month in July amid lower demand both domestically and internationally, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Wednesday.

Machine tool orders plummeted 19.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 21.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Domestic demand was 24.4 percent lower in July compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 17.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, machine tool orders rose 6.4 percent in July, compared with a 2.1 percent increase in the prior month.