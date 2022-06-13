13.06.2022 00:00:06

Japan Manufacturing Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see Q2 results for its large manufacturing outlook, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, the index slipped 7.6 percent on quarter.

Indonesia will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 9.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastungsfaktoren im Überfluss: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich mit negativer Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen