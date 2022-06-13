Japan Manufacturing Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see Q2 results for its large manufacturing outlook, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, the index slipped 7.6 percent on quarter.

Indonesia will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 9.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.