Japan Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see January results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, their scores were 54.3, 52.1 and 52.5, respectively.

Australia will see January results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics; in December, their scores were 57.7, 55.1 and 54.9, respectively.

Singapore will release December figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 3.75 percent overall and 1.7 percent for core CPI. That follows the 3.8 percent overall increase and the 1.6 percent gain for core CPI in November.

Taiwan will provide December data for industrial production and retail sales; in November, they were up an annual 12.19 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.