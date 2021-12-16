Japan Manufacturing PMI Dips In December - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.2.

That's down from 54.5 in November, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the services index eased to 51.1 in December from 52.1 in November, while the composite dipped to 51.8 from 52.5 a month earlier.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: "The latest Flash PMI data showed that the Japanese private sector recovery was sustained in December, rounding off the best quarterly performance since Q4 2018. However, both manufacturers and services companies signaled softer rates of output and new order growth compared to November, to suggest a softening of momentum.