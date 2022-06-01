Japan Manufacturing PMI Eases In May - Jibun Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.3.

That's down from 53.5 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Latest data pointed to a mild expansion in output. While growth was recorded for the third month in a row, the rate of increase was the slowest in this sequence. Higher production levels were often associated with rising new orders, although some firms noted that higher prices and material shortages had dampened growth.

Similarly, new orders among Japanese manufacturers rose at slower rate. The pace of expansion was only marginal and the softest recorded in the current eight-month sequence of growth.