Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,8830
 JPY
0,9728
0,46 %
JPY - GBP
05.01.2026 01:38:38

Japan Manufacturing PMI Improves To 50.0 In December - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan was stagnant in December but at least moved out of contraction, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.

That's up from 48.7 in November, and it's right on the line that separates expansion from contraction.

A key factor helping to lift the PMI reading was a much slower and only marginal reduction in overall new business in December. Moreover, the latest reduction in new work was the softest since May 2024.

While companies often noted that demand conditions remained relatively subdued, some firms recorded an improvement in sales amid new projects and stronger-than-anticipated customer spending. New export orders meanwhile fell at a slightly slower and modest rate at the end of 2025. Lower overseas sales were partly linked to weaker demand across Asia, and for semiconductors in particular.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
