Japan Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher To 49.4 In July - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contact, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Jibon revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.

That's up fractionally from 49.3 in June, and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, firms reduced their output for the seventh straight month as weak domestic and foreign demand persists.

Output prices also fell as firms looked to stimulate sales.

Looking ahead, manufacturers maintained a subdued outlook for production volumes over the coming 12 months.