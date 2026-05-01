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01.05.2026 02:44:08

Japan Manufacturing PMI Jumps To 55.1 In April - Jibun Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.

That's up from 51.6 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

April survey data signaled a sharp and accelerated rise in Japanese factory output, with the rate of growth the fastest seen since February 2014. Companies generally attributed the upturn to higher new order intakes and efforts to build inventories due to uncertainty over the war in the Middle East. Total new business rose at a solid pace that was the quickest since January 2022.

According to anecdotal evidence, the upturn reflected greater client interest, with firms often noting that concerns over future supply chain delays and price increases due to the war in the Middle East had led customers to place new orders.

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