Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see September results for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, their scores were 51.5, 49.5 and 49.4, respectively.

Singapore will release August data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on month and a decline of 0.6 percent on year. That follows the 2.3 percent monthly decline and the 0.6 percent yearly gain in July.

Hong Kong will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were down 9.9 percent on year and exports fell an annual 8.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD27.6 billion.

Thailand will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 17.9 percent on year, down from 23.9 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.7 percent, up from 4.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $3.15 billion following the $3.66 billion shortfall a month earlier.