Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

206,7037
 JPY
-0,1456
-0,07 %
JPY - GBP
01.12.2025 01:50:44

Japan Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher In November - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7.

That's up from 48.2in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Sub-sector data revealed that operating conditions continued to weaken across intermediate and investment good segments but improved slightly for makers of consumer goods. Helping to push up the headline index reading in November was a softer reduction in output. Manufacturers signaled only a marginal drop in production that was the slowest seen since August.

Where output had fallen, firms often mentioned this was due to weaker inflows of new work and subdued demand conditions. However, some firms raised output due to forecasts of greater customer demand in the months ahead.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

