Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
26.09.2022 02:40:51
Japan Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In September - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0.
That's down from 51.5 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
For the third straight month, both output and new orders were in contraction territory as high prices reportedly dented demand for Japanese goods. Output price inflation accelerated slightly in September and held close to June's survey peak. Manufacturing sector business confidence faltered, dropping to a five-month low.
The survey also showed that the services PMI improved from 49.5 in August to 51.9 in September, while the composite PMI went from 49.4 to 50.9.
Companies that saw growth commented on the positive impact of fewer COVID-19 restrictions. This was likewise apparent in new business data, with the latest survey signaling the strongest uplift in demand for services since June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.