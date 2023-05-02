02.05.2023 02:10:02

Japan Monetary Base Sinks 1.7% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - The monetary base in Japan was down 1.7 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 675.928 trillion yen.

That follows the upwardly revised 1.0 percent contraction in March (originally -1.2 percent).

Banknotes in circulation were up 1.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation dropped an annual 3.4 percent. Current account balances were down 2.3 percent on year, including a 3.2 percent drop in reserve balances.

The seasonally adjusted monetary base slumped 7.5 percent on month after jumping 13.5 percent in the previous month.

