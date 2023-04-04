Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
04.04.2023 02:10:01
Japan Monetary Base Slips 1.0% On Year In March
(RTTNews) - The monetary base in Japan was down 1.0 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 655.780 trillion yen.
That follows the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in February (originally -1.7 percent).
Banknotes in circulation was up an annual 2.1 percent, while coins in circulation sank 3.7 percent. Current account balances lost 1.6 percent, including a 2.1 percent drop in reserve balances.
The adjusted base was up 13.5 percent, slowing from 31.1 percent a month earlier.
For the first quarter of 2023, the monetary base slipped 2.1 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX schließt stark -- Dow im Plus - US-Techtitel mit Verlusten -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Montagshandel zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.