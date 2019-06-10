10.06.2019 02:20:03

Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 2.6% In May

(RTTNews) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 536.844 trillion yen.

That follows the 2.4 percent annual increase in April.

Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped 2.8 percent on year to 467.616 trillion yen - up from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts was steady at 1.5 percent on year or 69.227 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks skyrocketed an annual 20.3 percent to 2.942 trillion yen.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB