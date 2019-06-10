Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 2.6% In May

(RTTNews) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 536.844 trillion yen.

That follows the 2.4 percent annual increase in April.

Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped 2.8 percent on year to 467.616 trillion yen - up from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts was steady at 1.5 percent on year or 69.227 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks skyrocketed an annual 20.3 percent to 2.942 trillion yen.