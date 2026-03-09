Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,1805
 JPY
0,2297
0,11 %
JPY - GBP
09.03.2026 01:00:35

Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 4.5% On Year

(RTTNews) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 663.823 trillion yen.

That was above expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 4.5 percent.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 4.9 percent on year to 584.664 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 1.5 percent to 79.158 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 32.1 percent to 6.469 trillion yen.

07:45 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
07:33 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: ATX und DAX mit klaren Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag die Flucht ergreifen. Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
