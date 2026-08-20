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21.08.2026 01:45:44

Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 1.9% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 1.9 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent gain in June (originally 1.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent, matching forecasts and up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI was up 1.8 percent on year, also in line with expectations and up from 1.6 percent a month earlier.

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