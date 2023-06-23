Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
23.06.2023 01:39:46
Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 3.2% On Year In May
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was well shy of estimates for 4.1 percent and down from 3.5 percent in April.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent - slowing from 0.6 percent a month earlier.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, also rose an annual 3. Percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and down from 3.4 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Tokio schließt leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben im Donnerstagshandel nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen. Die Börse Tokio gab am Donnerstag ab, während in China kein Handel stattfand.