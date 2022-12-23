Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
23.12.2022 00:35:56
Japan Overall Inflation Climbs 3.8% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.8 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and up from 3.7 percent in October.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent, slowing considerably from 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, accelerated 3.7 percent on year - also in line with forecasts and up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert uneinheitlich. In Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.