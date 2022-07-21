Japan Posts Y1,383.8 Billion Deficit In June

(RTTNews) - Japan had a merchandise trade shortfall of 1,383.8 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 1,509.7 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,385.8-billion-yen shortfall in May (originally a 2,384.7-billion-yen shortfall)

Exports jumped 19.4 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 17.5 percent and up from 15.8 percent in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 46.1 percent, exceeding expectations for 45.7 percent but down from 48.9 percent a month earlier.