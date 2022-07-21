Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
21.07.2022 02:07:23
Japan Posts Y1,383.8 Billion Deficit In June
(RTTNews) - Japan had a merchandise trade shortfall of 1,383.8 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 1,509.7 billion yen following the downwardly revised 2,385.8-billion-yen shortfall in May (originally a 2,384.7-billion-yen shortfall)
Exports jumped 19.4 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 17.5 percent and up from 15.8 percent in the previous month.
Imports surged an annual 46.1 percent, exceeding expectations for 45.7 percent but down from 48.9 percent a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.