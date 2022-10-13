Japan Producer Price Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release September figures for producer prices and bank lending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 9.0 percent on year in August. Overall bank lending is expected to gain 1.9 percent on year, steady from the previous month.

Australia will see October's inflation forecast; in September, consumer prices were seen higher by 5.4 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide September numbers for food inflation; in August, food prices jumped 8.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed Thursday and Friday for King Bhumibol Memorial Day and will re-open on Monday.