Japan Producer Price Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to slip 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.7 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in July.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for industrial production; in June, production was up 3.0 percent on year.

Australia will see the inflation forecast for September from the Melbourne Institute; in August, annual inflation was seen higher by 3.9 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex haben am Mittwoch abgegeben. An der Wall Street waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am Mittwoch zu.
