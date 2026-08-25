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26.08.2026 01:56:39
Japan Producer Prices Climb 0.4% In July
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent decline in June (originally -0.4 percent).
On a yearly basis, producer prices gained 3.6 percent - also topping forecasts for an increase of 3.2 percent and up from the upwardly revised 3.4 percent in the previous month (originally 3.2 percent).
Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.
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