Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
27.03.2023 02:10:00
Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.8% On Year In February
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.8 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent - also topping expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.
Excluding international transportation, producer prices gained 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and rising 1.5 percent on year in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.