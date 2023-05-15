Japan Producer Prices Climb 5.8% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 5.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 7.1 percent and down from the upwardly revised 7.4 percent jump in March (originally 7.2 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent versus expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in the previous month (originally -0.3 percent).

Export prices rose 0.2 percent on month and fell 1.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 2.0 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.