Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
15.05.2023 02:10:01
Japan Producer Prices Climb 5.8% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 5.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 7.1 percent and down from the upwardly revised 7.4 percent jump in March (originally 7.2 percent).
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent versus expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in the previous month (originally -0.3 percent).
Export prices rose 0.2 percent on month and fell 1.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 2.0 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.