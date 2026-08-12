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13.08.2026 01:56:55

Japan Producer Prices Climb 7.2% In July

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 7.2 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 7.4 percent and down from the upwardly revised 7.3 percent gain in June (originally 7.1 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 0.6 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 0.4 percent).

Export prices were down 0.6 percent on month and up 10.1 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices gained 0.3 percent on month and 17.7 percent on year.

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