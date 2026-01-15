Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,7238
 JPY
-0,5449
-0,26 %
JPY - GBP
15.01.2026 01:46:22

Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In December

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in December, the Bank pf Japan said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 0.3 percent in November.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.6 percent on month but fell 1.5 percent on year.

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag abwärts.
