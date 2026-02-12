Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,4650
 JPY
0,4028
0,19 %
JPY - GBP
12.02.2026 01:05:52

Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - in line with expectations and up from 0.1 percent in December.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent - again matching forecasts while moderating from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 2.0 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.2 percent on month but dipped 0.2 percent on year.

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
