Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.6% On Month In October

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday

That matched expectations and was down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in September (originally 0.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 9.1 percent - exceeding expectations and slowing from the upwardly revised 10.2 percent jump in the previous month (originally 9.7 percent).

Import prices eased 0.5 percent on month but gained 1.8 percent on year in October, the bank said, while export prices fell 1.9 percent on month and jumped 16.6 percent on year.