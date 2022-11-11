Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
11.11.2022 01:10:05
Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.6% On Month In October
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday
That matched expectations and was down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in September (originally 0.7 percent).
On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 9.1 percent - exceeding expectations and slowing from the upwardly revised 10.2 percent jump in the previous month (originally 9.7 percent).
Import prices eased 0.5 percent on month but gained 1.8 percent on year in October, the bank said, while export prices fell 1.9 percent on month and jumped 16.6 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.