Japan Producer Prices Rise 2.1% On Year In September

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.1 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - unchanged from the August reading and topping expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent - unchanged an in line with forecasts.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.