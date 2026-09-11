Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,6131
 JPY
0,6053
0,29 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
11.09.2026 02:01:02

Japan Producer Prices Sink 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in July (originally 0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 7.6 percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 7.4 percent following the upwardly revised 7.7 percent jump in the previous month (originally 7.2 percent).

Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 11.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dipped 1.0 percent on month and spiked 16.7 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen