Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

199,4156
 JPY
0,0621
0,03 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
11.09.2025 02:10:27

Japan Producer Prices Slip 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in July (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.7 percent - matching forecasts and up from the downwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.6 percent).

Export prices were down 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices were flat on month and down 4.6 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.25 Tech-Riesen im Fokus: In diese Aktien investierte die Schweizerische Nationalbank im 2. Quartal in den USA
08.09.25 NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple: Diese US-Aktien lagen im zweiten Quartal 2025 im UBS-Depot
07.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex haben am Mittwoch abgegeben. An der Wall Street waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am Mittwoch zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen